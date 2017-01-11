Travel Agents Reveal Their Most Absurd Requests

And, finally, the Ballad of Grandma's Chair

"I had multigenerational clients traveling to Mexico. The grandparents were traveling out of the country for the first time and had many apprehensions. About two weeks prior to departure, the grandma wanted to make sure that she had a chair, like a reclining La-Z-Boy-style chair, in her room, so she could sleep sitting up, or she was going to cancel. Canceling this trip was not an option for the kids and grandkids, so they turned to me.



"I reached an amazing manager at the resort. She had us take a photo of the chair that we wanted/needed, so she could get an idea of what their needs were. Once we sent her the photo, she proceeded to go around the entire resort herself, taking pictures of every chair they had, from the beach lounge chairs, pool chairs, chairs in restaurants, lobby, disco, everything. She emailed them all to me, and said that they could put any of these chairs into their room, and would do anything to make them comfortable.



"One of the beach chairs was the chair of choice.



"Along with the chair being in their room upon arrival, the entire staff welcomed them, asked if they needed anything else, brought up extra pillows, and extended much love to this entire family. They told me a story of a worker that was cleaning the pool area, saw this grandma coming down, recognized her with her needs, and helped pull an umbrella table over to her so she was comfortable.



"These were not difficult clients of mine at all, but this request was so strong, it could have cost them the trip. The grandma was so impressed with the service, she vowed she would actually return someday. And I hope they do." -- Melissa Gutting, Travel Leaders, River Falls, Wisconsin