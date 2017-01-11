What Flight Attendants REALLY Think of Your In-Flight Drinking

Unlike the mustachioed dude muddling kumquats behind the bar or the attractive cocktail waitress who’s TOTALLY into you, flight attendants are not trained drink servers. Sure, they're pouring sodas and doling out tiny bottles of booze, but a flight attendant's job first and foremost is to ensure your safety.

And part of that safety involves keeping you from drinking too much, or making a jackass out of yourself with the attractive passenger sitting next to you, or getting so belligerent that the pilot has to make an emergency landing. Which is why, whether you like it or not, they're keeping tabs on your beverage consumption. And what do they think about your 36,000ft happy hour? Well, we asked a seasoned flight attendant about passenger drinking and how they're trained to deal with it.