5 Ways Flight Attendants Would Change Flying

It's hard to imagine anyone arguing with the assertion that flying today is kind of a horrible experience. There's a reason it causes seemingly normal men to get into fistfights, drives people to drink, and is scientifically proven to harm your health. And, as amazing as the concept is -- I can be 2,500 miles away in six hours?!?! -- it's a flawed industry riddled with, by our estimation, at least 99 problems.

And while everybody who's ever flown thinks they have the "perfect" fix to said problems (we even came up with five easy ones, here), you know who really has the inside beat on what’s wrong with air travel? The people who do it every day, aka the flight attendants. Which is why we asked a whole ton of them: "If you could change anything about flying, what would it be? And why?"