Here's What Happens to Your Checked Bags at the Airport

Who among us hasn't wondered where their luggage goes once they part ways with it at the airport check-in counter? The journey of a checked bag is one of air travel's greatest mysteries, right up there with murky ticket pricing and somehow always sitting next to the stinky guy on a red eye flight.
Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport created the sweet video above in order to lift the veil and give travelers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what their bags experience while they stand in the never-ending security line. The video's shot from the luggage's POV, and details its roller-coaster ride through the labyrinthine bowels of the airport -- it's like of the climax of Toy Story 2, only without the fun, "living toys" aspect.
Even better, you can check out a 360-degree version of the video on the Schiphol airport website, which lets you scroll around and check out the action from just about every angle. For the full effect, check it out on a laptop instead of your phone.
Gianni Jaccoma is a staff writer for Thrillist, and he wants to ride that conveyor belt SO bad. Follow his tweets from the cargo hold @gjaccoma, and send your news tips to news@thrillist.com