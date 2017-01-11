Here's What Happens to Your Checked Bags at the Airport

Who among us hasn't wondered where their luggage goes once they part ways with it at the airport check-in counter? The journey of a checked bag is one of air travel's greatest mysteries, right up there with murky ticket pricing and somehow always sitting next to the stinky guy on a red eye flight.

Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport created the sweet video above in order to lift the veil and give travelers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what their bags experience while they stand in the never-ending security line. The video's shot from the luggage's POV, and details its roller-coaster ride through the labyrinthine bowels of the airport -- it's like of the climax of Toy Story 2, only without the fun, "living toys" aspect.