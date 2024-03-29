This Is What Happens When You Steal a Hotel Robe

There’s nothing that signals a memorable hotel stay quite like a plush, all-enveloping bathrobe, shamelessly emblazoned with the property’s insignia. Sometimes, these terry treasures are so comfortable, you think to yourself, Maybe I should get one of these for myself. And, if your intrusive thoughts get the best of you, What would happen if I just…took this one home?

So what would actually happen if the bathrobe slipped into your suitcase? We spoke to a number of hotel managers to find out.

Luxury hotels go out of their way to source the very best in bathrobes, so it makes sense why guests often feel tempted to treat them as a souvenir. Plus, hotel merch has become a kind of status symbol, a marker that you, too, have stayed at the Chateau Marmonts of the world. “We went through a very detailed process of sampling, reviewing many options of brands, and focusing on quality and fit to ensure we picked the perfect bathrobes to match the Pendry Hotels & Resorts experience,” says Azadeh Hawkins, creative director at Montage International.

This attention to detail, however, comes with a price. There are many freebies available to you within your hotel room—slippers, pens, toiletries—but bathrobes are usually not one of them. “Typically in a luxury hotel like VEA, our guests know that a robe can be purchased… We will gladly sell a brand new one to you for $150,” says Kasey Pinedo, director of rooms at VEA Newport Beach A Marriott Resort & Spa. “If you do steal the robe from our luxury resort, we will also gladly charge you $150.”