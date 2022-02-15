Everything You Need to Know About Spaceport America: The Future Home of Space Tourism

Staring down the barrel of pandemic year three might have you wishing you could get far, far away. Off-planet, even. “Beam me up, Scotty” or “James Webb Telescope stowaway” far. And in the vast desert of central New Mexico, there’s a place where you can do just that—or at least, theoretically.

Located just outside the town of Truth or Consequences, Spaceport America opened in 2011 as the world’s first commercial spaceport. (Yes, that’s an airport, but for flights to space.) Their anchor tenant, space tourism company Virgin Galactic, made history with the launch of the VSS Unity 22 crewed test flight back in July 2021, capturing the world’s attention and seriously pissing off Jeff Bezos. With two pilots and four crew members aboard—including billionaire founder Sir Richard Branson, deemed Astronaut 001 for the mission—SpaceShipTwo flew about five miles beyond the boundaries of Earth before safely touching back down again.

Curtis Rosemond, who leads guided tours of the spaceport, witnessed the launch himself. “The crowd was quiet just before the aircraft left the ground, and then you could hear this loud roar of applause,” he said. “[When] VSS Unity successfully touched ground…you could hear the crowd cheering from a mile away. You could see some people with tears of joy running down their faces. It was a day that I will always remember.”