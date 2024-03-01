How to Have a Truly Wild 'Survivor' Experience on Your Next Adventure

One November afternoon last year, I found myself baking in the hot Arabian sun after trekking deep into the arid valleys surrounding the majestic Hajar Mountains, an hour north of Dubai. The terrain was rugged; I'd spent all day scrambling over massive boulders and navigating dried riverbeds that could quickly become perilous in the event of a flash flood. Luckily, I was not alone. In fact, I was with a group of eager adventurers learning about backcountry survival at the world’s first Bear Grylls Explorers Camp (BGEC) in Ras Al Khaimah, one of the seven emirates.

And just as I was about to pat myself on the back for having successfully completed the survival course, I heard something that made me dry heave.

"Congratulations, you're almost done, and your final task for the course is to eat dry dead maggots, Bear Grylls’s favorite wilderness snack,” said Frans Jordaan, my very buff and seemingly infallible instructor and archery coach from South Africa.

I’d already spent $120 and four hours mastering fire making, constructing shelters from old tarps, and learning the intricacies of various knots for potential escape scenarios. Now I knew I’d reached my limit.

Which did prompt the question: Why exactly was I there? When I later asked Diana Anson, a licensed clinical social worker and wellness program director at Insight Therapy Solutions, she told me that those who engage in survival tourism are motivated by a quest to capture the essence of being alive. “This is an adrenaline-seeking behavior, in the same way that some people might get a thrill from going to the casino or driving a little bit too fast,” she explained.

That felt true to me, although it was perhaps even truer for my companions who actually ate the maggots (which they would describe as “somewhat tangy” and a “bit sour,” for what it’s worth). And if adrenaline-seeking behavior at all appeals to you, for whatever reason, there are plenty of options at your disposal. According to a study published by Verified Market Reports in 2023, the global “survival training market” is expected to reach nearly $13.5 billion by 2027; for now, the options include everything from a $69 class in the basics to handing over the cost of a new car to have a luxury travel company dump you in the middle of nowhere and see how you fare.