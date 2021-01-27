Travel Do You Have What It Takes to Be Krakow’s Next Bugler? Must love heights.

Are you good in small spaces? Relish towering above others? How are your knees? No, really… How are your knees? Can you handle climbing 272 steps multiple times daily? And are you willing to relocate to Poland?

Every hour on the hour, in Krakow’s Rynek Glowny medieval town square, a plaintive tune is trumpeted out four times, in all four cardinal directions. Called the hejnał (pronounced: hey-now) mariacki, the anthem is projected from the square’s ancient St. Mary’s Basilica by an alternating team of seven players. The trumpeting team is now down a man: 24-year veteran bugler Jan Sergiel is retiring, prompting the fire brigade—the guys behind the bugle operation—to send out a search for his replacement. And maybe, just maybe, it’s you.

If you can handle some violent lore, that is. Originally built in the 13th century and rebuilt in the Gothic style in 1347, the hejnał mariacki trumpeter is stationed in the taller of the church’s two towers, which stands 260 feet above the square. Why the different heights? As legend tells it, it was a nasty case of sibling rivalry. Two architect brothers were hired to build the towers, each claiming their own. The older brother worked faster and his south tower grew quicker, rendering the younger so jealous that he decided to murder his sibling, capping his brother’s south tower where it stood with a cupola. His finished tower was now taller, but his glory was short-lived. Consumed with guilt he climbed to the top of his tower brandishing the knife he used on his brother, then jumped to his death. The (alleged) knife, now rusted, dangles in the Cloth Hall in the Main Square. (A more logical explanation for the different heights points to the taller steeple being used as a watchtower, but murderous drama is more fun.)

In the video above, you'll notice the tune stops rather abruptly. The story here goes that when Poland was being attacked by the Tatars in the 12th century, the lookout in the tower spotted their approach and proceeded to play to warn the townspeople. Before he could finish he was pegged in the neck with an enemy arrow, and the bugle call now ends at the same moment he stopped, in honor of his heroism. The hejnal has since become a symbol of Poland: It was played to commemorate the Polish victory in the Battle of Monte Cassino in World War II, and at the funeral of Piotr Skrzynecki, founder of Kraków’s famed Piwnica Pod Baranami cabaret.

ST. MARY'S BASILICA | pabmap/SHUTTERSTOCK

If you’re a struggling musician, being a hejnal trumpeter is also your chance to have a captive audience. In 1927 Polskie Radio began broadcasting the call every day at noon and it continues to this day, making it the longest-running permanent radio broadcast in the world. The final stipulations for the gig include Polish citizenship—which you can obtain through descent—a completed secondary education, and a clean criminal record. A love for pierogis is optional. Least important, really, is the ability to play the trumpet. The henjal may sound complicated, but it’s only five notes. So do as they say, and fake it ‘til you make it.

Vanita Salisbury is Thrillist's Senior Travel Writer. She is always looking for a captive audience.