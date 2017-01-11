The World's 10 Shortest Commercial Flights

Flying over the past 10 years or so, if you haven't noticed, pretty much sucks. Unless you're lucky enough to land yourself on a private jet, the list of problems with air travel is endless. Or at least stops at 99.

That said, the easiest way to minimize the aggravations associated with air travel is to make your trip as short as possible. But how short is short, when it comes to commercial flights? We found out. Here are the 10 shortest flights (both in distance and duration) on which you can book a seat.