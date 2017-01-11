Things You Don't Understand Unless You Grew Up Abroad

Being a kid is rough. Not just because there are boogeymen under your bed and you HAVE to eat broccoli, but also because every life decision is made for you. Whatever mom and dad decide, that's what you're stuck doing. Not so bad if it means summer road trips to Destin. Oh so bad if it means you're moving to Bangladesh! Bye, bye third-grade friends, I'll miss you.



For tens of thousands of kids, however, growing up as an American abroad is a reality. A reality that, for all of its challenges, provides a perspective on the world that their stateside peers usually don't have.

But how different is it living overseas as a kid? We talked to a bunch of former expat brats -- be they the children of soldiers, diplomats, or just hippie parents who wanted to live in Spain -- and found 14 things they said you wouldn't understand unless you grew up like them.

