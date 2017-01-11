The Dos and Don'ts of Surviving Every Natural Disaster

When a natural disaster strikes, it's nice to think that you could make like The Rock and save everyone in sight with your strength/leadership/chiseled jawline, but if you're unprepared, you're more likely to make like a rock and roll around aimlessly.

No one knows exactly how they'll react, but a basic survival blueprint makes a world-saving amount of difference. One guy that knows what to do in the case of catastrophe is Warren Faidley, who has made a career photographing and reporting on extreme weather, as well as teaching people little tips on how not to die and stuff.

Warren stressed that in each of these situations, preparation is half the battle (the other half presumably has something to do with the Cobra Kai), but even the most meticulous End of Days prepper needs to know what to do when disaster comes knocking. Here are the dos and don'ts of every extreme weather situation, they just may literally save your stupid life.