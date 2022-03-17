The Ultimate Guide to the Grand Canyon, America’s Most Iconic National Park

How to get to the Grand Canyon Located in northern Arizona a few hours from the borders of both Nevada and Utah, Grand Canyon National Park is a notoriously solid weekend or day trip from several nearby cities: It sits about a four-hour drive from Phoenix, just under five hours from Las Vegas, and about 5.5 hours from Tucson (where you can also catch the utterly underrated Saguaro National Park). If you don’t want to spend 8-10 total hours in the car for just one or two hours of canyon time, consider anchoring yourself in Flagstaff or Sedona, both of which sit about two hours from the park. Most people get here by car or RV (more on road trips below!), but if you just so happen to be one of the mad lads that arrives on a helicopter from Sin City, worry not: there are daily shuttles that’ll take you between the South and North Rims. (Just be aware that the trip between each takes several hours; if you want to hit both rims, plan to stay overnight.)

When to visit the Grand Canyon (and how to beat the crowds) Undoubtedly, the busiest season at the Grand Canyon is summertime—tourist numbers spike in July and August, and so do the temperatures. If wading through crowds whilst sweating through your t-shirt sounds less than ideal, opt for a different season. Note that while the South Rim is open year-round, the North Rim is closed during the winter season (in 2022, it'll reopen on May 15). Now, the real question is this: Is sunrise or sunset better in the Grand Canyon? It’s a longstanding debate, but we’re going with sunrise. The Grand Canyon’s most popular viewpoints can be suuuuper crowded around sunset, which makes waking up early a not-so-bad idea from an Instagram-photo standpoint. As for lookout points, Hopi Point is generally a peaceful place to watch the sunrise. And at the highest elevation, Navajo Point provides an almost 360-view of the canyon and Colorado River. If an early start isn’t your thing, you also can ditch the crowds by exploring the park’s extensive trail systems. There’s no shortage of day hikes around the Grand Canyon that provide nonpareil scenic views of the landscape.

Hikers of all levels should prepare with serious gear. | Lucas Swennen/Unsplash

What to bring & things to know before you go Step one: Secure your Grand Canyon National Park pass. This pass will get you into the park quickly, so buy and download it onto your phone. It’s $35 per car and is good for an entire week. Next, make sure you come with a full tank of gas. There is only one fuel station inside of the park, located at Desert View on the South Rim. The nearest gas station outside of park limits is in Tusayan, about seven miles south. Now let’s talk gear. Arizona sees your outdoorsy credentials and raises you scorpions, rattlesnakes, extreme heat, unpredictable weather, and difficult terrain. Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or new to this whole national park thing, consult our list of the best day hiking gear, which covers everything from footwear to hydration. Speaking of which: Above all else, be sure to pack a metric fuck ton of water. And drink it heartily, as if you’re a fish out of water—especially if you plan to hike inside the canyon. You’ll be surprised how quickly dehydration sets in, and you do not want to be caught slipping (aka without a full water bottle) when that happens. Last but not least, it’s up to you to determine which trails and activities you can handle—proceed with caution! Most hikes in the park are relatively lengthy and incredibly steep, descending thousands of feet over the course of just a few miles. Research distances and hike times in advance, keep in mind that getting into and out of the canyon can be a strenuous experience, and don’t be afraid to turn back if things get too difficult. Most importantly, if you’re not an experienced hiker—and even if you are!—the National Park Service advises against attempting to hike from the South Rim, to the canyon floor, and out again all in one day; that midday heat is no joke, no matter how fit you might be.

If you get hungry... For the most part, the food options inside Grand Canyon National Park have reopened after the pandemic (a few restaurants, including Yavapai Lodge Restaurant and Desert View Deli, remain closed due). Still, you’ll find your choices are relatively limited, so it’s probably best to pack your own meals. You can find essentials at Canyon Village Market and General Store and a coffee bar at Bright Angel Bicycles at Mather Point, where you can conveniently rent a cruiser for the day. Learn more about the restricted park operations here.

The (incredibly steep!) South Kaibab Trail will take you down to the canyon floor. | Grand Canyon NPS/Flickr

The best sights and hikes in the Grand Canyon The best-known sight in the Grand Canyon is…well, the Grand Canyon. Goodie for you, it’s pretty damn hard to miss. Jokes aside, the park is split into two main parts—the North Rim and the South Rim—both with their own unique viewpoints, hikes, and pros and cons. The South Rim, which is open year-round, generally sees the most foot traffic. It’s home to the Visitor Center and Mather Point—the most popular (and often crowded) viewpoint in the entire park—as well as the rest of the century-old Grand Canyon Village and overlooks like Yavapai, Yaki, and Ooh Ahh Points. From the South Rim, you can also access Desert View Drive and Hermit Road, along which sit—you guessed it!—even MORE immaculate scenic overlooks. Along with the Rim Trail, which stretches from the Grand Canyon Village to Hermits Rest, you can also access several hikes down into the Canyon from the South Rim, including the South Kaibab Trail, Bright Angel Trail (along which there are several resting points), the Hermit Trail, and the Grandview Trail.

A river trip is one of the coolest ways to experience the canyon. | Jim Mallouk/Shutterstock

Things to do in the Grand Canyon Pedal around on the park’s biking trails

You spent a lot of time and money on that Peloton, now show us what you’re made of. Cruise across 13-miles of greenway trails and roads on the South Rim. Or, bike the canyon rim along Hermit Road, a bikeable stretch that provides boundless views and access to Pima Point and Monument Creek Vista. Saddle up to a mule

Wrangler-led mule trips are available at the South Rim and North for both trail and inner canyon rides. Rides vary, but most include plenty of time for breaks and photo ops. Reservations can be booked 15 months in advance. Explore the canyon on a river trip

Grand Canyon Expeditions Company has been running the river in the Grand Canyon for over 56 years. Offering both motorized and dory trips, each journey covers 277-miles of canyon waters and cruises through 200 white water rapids. Throughout your trip, you can traverse hidden waterfalls, secret canyons, and sleep under the stars. You’ll even have unparalleled access to less-traveled areas, including a natural amphitheater called Redwall Cavern and the Havasu Creek Confluence, the largest tributary of the Colorado River. It’s instantly recognizable by its turquoise blue waters and this confluence connects you to places like Mooney Falls and Beaver Falls. And yes, it’s definitely worth the hike.

Under Canvas offers fancy glamping, but reserve way in advance. | Bailey Made

Horseshoe Bend is about 100 miles away in Page, AZ. | Steven Wilcox/Unsplash

