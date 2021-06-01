What to Know Before You Stay At a Hotel Again, According to Experts

Do your due diligence

Before you hop on a plane or hit the road, familiarize yourself with your destination’s current rules and regulations. Check state and international tourism websites for regional mandates, and continue to follow CDC guidelines. And just because public areas may have lifted restrictions for things like social distancing and masks, it doesn’t necessarily mean your hotel has.

“Travelers should know that hotels need to not only follow the guidelines of state regulations, but also corporate regulations,” says Taylor Combs, Director of Sales at the Sheraton and Wyndham Garden at Niagara Falls. “Each hotel chain has their own set of guidelines that managed and franchised hotels need to abide by.” And nothing is permanent: We’ve all seen that Covid mandates can change by the minute.

If you’re unsure of what to expect, Kylie Shmida, Director of Experience at The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club in Oahu, recommends calling up your hotel before your stay. “We have a wealth of information and are more than happy to lend insight into how you can travel more sustainably, or share local shops or restaurants that need a little more love these days.”

“In order to remain open and allow tourists to explore...we need everyone's cooperation as we navigate this new world of travel together," adds Liliana Mascolo, PR & Communications Manager of the

Hotel Poseidon