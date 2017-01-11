Common Ways Tourists Are Offensive in Foreign Countries

Traveling, in general, is an invitation to make mistakes. But when you visit other countries, those mistakes get magnified. Even if you're a seasoned globetrotter who knows that they charge for water in Europe or that time is a little relative in the Caribbean, you might still be unfamiliar with all the local customs. And you might find yourself in some painfully awkward situations.



So to help you avoid said awkwardness, we turned to the good folks of Reddit to learn what's considered offensive in countries around the world (in particular, things that most travelers might not know about). The 2,000-plus answers ranged from the seemingly obvious (don't crap on the street in Japan) to the bizarre (and possibly made-up -- don't wear matching socks in Luxembourg. Really?) Here are some choice highlights.