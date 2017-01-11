Travel

Common Ways Tourists Are Offensive in Foreign Countries

tourist holding two thumbs up
Alliance/Shutterstock

Traveling, in general, is an invitation to make mistakes. But when you visit other countries, those mistakes get magnified. Even if you're a seasoned globetrotter who knows that they charge for water in Europe or that time is a little relative in the Caribbean, you might still be unfamiliar with all the local customs. And you might find yourself in some painfully awkward situations.
 
So to help you avoid said awkwardness, we turned to the good folks of Reddit to learn what's considered offensive in countries around the world (in particular, things that most travelers might not know about). The 2,000-plus answers ranged from the seemingly obvious (don't crap on the street in Japan) to the bizarre (and possibly made-up -- don't wear matching socks in Luxembourg. Really?) Here are some choice highlights.

Irish Car Bombs
Flickr/Goodrob13

Ireland: Think twice before ordering an "Irish Car Bomb"

Comment from discussion [Serious] What's extremely offensive in your country, that tourists might not know about beforehand?.

Sweden: Give people plenty of personal space

Comment from discussion [Serious] What's extremely offensive in your country, that tourists might not know about beforehand?.
 

Costa Rica: Don't slam the car door

Comment from discussion [Serious] What's extremely offensive in your country, that tourists might not know about beforehand?.
man making okay sign with fingers
Stefano Garau/Shutterstock

Brazil: Don't use the "OK" sign. Also, always offer to share your food.

Comment from discussion [Serious] What's extremely offensive in your country, that tourists might not know about beforehand?.

Comment from discussion [Serious] What's extremely offensive in your country, that tourists might not know about beforehand?.

UK: The "V" sign (with palm facing inward) is definitely not for "victory"

Comment from discussion [Serious] What's extremely offensive in your country, that tourists might not know about beforehand?.
Giving flowers
Flickr/tunglycan

Romania: Only give odd numbers of flowers

Comment from discussion [Serious] What's extremely offensive in your country, that tourists might not know about beforehand?.

Poland: ALWAYS drink the vodka

Comment from discussion [Serious] What's extremely offensive in your country, that tourists might not know about beforehand?.
woman sitting on the kitchen counter
Edyta Pawlowska/Shutterstock

New Zealand: Don't sit on tables or kitchen counters

Comment from discussion [Serious] What's extremely offensive in your country, that tourists might not know about beforehand?.

chopsticks sticking up in a bowl of food
Dan Gentile/Thrillist

China, Japan, and most of Asia: Never stick your chopsticks straight up in a bowl of rice

Comment from discussion [Serious] What's extremely offensive in your country, that tourists might not know about beforehand?.
 
Comment from discussion [Serious] What's extremely offensive in your country, that tourists might not know about beforehand?.
MIsmatched Socks
Flickr/sheeppurple

Luxembourg: Don't even think about matching your socks

Comment from discussion [Serious] What's extremely offensive in your country, that tourists might not know about beforehand?.

Korea: Tipping is an insult

Comment from discussion [Serious] What's extremely offensive in your country, that tourists might not know about beforehand?.

