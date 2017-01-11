The Unique Florida Adventure You Need to Experience in Your Lifetime

But you have to get there early...

Manatees get going in the mornings. They wake up, look for breakfast, figure out where all the other manatees are, and do whatever else manatees do to start the day. Once that's all settled, they spend most of the afternoon sleeping. So if you head out on an afternoon excursion you’ll probably only be able to spot them when they come up for air once every few minutes. You can still spot them in the water while they’re sleeping, but as Engiles says, “Why would you want to get in the water with a bunch of sleeping manatees?”

... and preferably swathed in neoprene

The water around these springs is warm compared to the Gulf of Mexico, but it’s not exactly a bubble bath. Wetsuits are strongly recommended, and can be rented from whichever operator you choose. They allow you to stay in the water longer, and remain more buoyant, out of the way of the manatees. You should definitely also wear a mask and snorkel so you can keep your face in the water, as well as an additional flotation device for safety.