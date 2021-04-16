You Can Rent This Kaleidoscopic Snake House on Airbnb

In the woods outside downtown Mexico City, an ethereal serpent winds through the trees and up into the green hills. Its technicolor body, smattered with windows that look into a tranquil, milky white interior, weaves itself in and out of the landscape, alive with shades of bright orange, cerulean, and emerald green. Those who stumble upon it might think it's something out of an ancient myth (if not a vision seen during an intense acid trip). Those who went out of their way to seek it, however, know they're gazing upon Quetzalcoatl’s Nest.

When humble genius/architect Javier Senosiain was given land to design another one of his masterpieces, he wasn’t planning to build a massive, kaleidoscopic snake nest. As a believer in organic architecture, he simply wanted to build something to complement the land.

“Organic architecture flows with nature,” explains Patricia Castillo, a friend of the architect who hosts an apartment inside the structure on Airbnb. “It’s not destroying, it’s not competing—it’s observing nature and how you can copy the structures, colors, forms, and integrate that into your way of living.”