Worst Class: Flight Attendants Name the Worst Passengers

Talk to enough flight attendants, and you'll figure out that all passengers are pretty much awful. Much like servers, bartenders, or any other profession that deals with the masses, the unpleasant few always drown out the considerate many -- and what you're left with are FA tales of bad pickup artists, stupid questions, and outlandish requests.

But within those magical flying tubes are distinct levels of passenger: coach, first class, and, thanks to the airlines trying to squeeze as many dollars out of the public as possible, that strange middle ground known as Economy Plus. Or Main Cabin Select. Or whatever name means "coach seat with actual legroom."



This raises the question: do passengers behave differently based on what section they are sitting in? Are first-class folks really the entitled a-holes everyone assumes them to be, or are the hoi polloi in the back so cramped and irritable that they become downright unbearable? And who's the worst of the worst? We talked to a bunch of flight attendants, and the consensus was clear.