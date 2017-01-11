Which US State Works Out The Most?

Anyone who's ever forced themselves out of bed for a pre-dawn run knows how hard it is to get a workout in these days. That said, some states' citizens are more successful at overcoming the snooze button than others, and a new data analysis by the Wall Street Journal gives us a clearer picture of who those frontrunners are (pun definitely intended).

The WSJ examined data from the 22 million users of Under Armour's MapMyFitness suite of mobile apps, which detailed each user's location, the time they spent exercising, and the style of exercise undertaken. Then they compiled that data into the handy infographic below, because that's what you do with data these days.