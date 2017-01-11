Why Aviano Is the US Military's Best Overseas Assignment

It wasn't too long ago that Aviano, Italy nabbed the top spot in our list of the Best Overseas Military Base Towns.

Aviano is a small, sleepy town located in a non-touristy part of Northern Italy -- although Venice is only 45 minutes away. The town is known mostly for its Air Force presence, but the surrounding area is marked by rolling vineyards and rural farmland situated at the base of the Dolomite Alps. What it lacks in tourist hotspots it more than makes up for in family-owned wineries that go back generations. And since there's no housing on base, military personnel settle into surrounding towns like San Quirino, Polcenigo, Sacile, Brugnera, Budoia, or Vigonovo -- and learn to live like the locals do.