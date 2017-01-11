Why Bermuda Is the Best Place to Head on Summer Fridays

8. Try your hand at sailing

You really can’t, in good conscience, leave without getting on the water and experiencing one of the country’s favorite pastimes -- sailing. (And if you do, just lie, because you should be ashamed of yourself.) Not only was the whole island founded by shipwrecked sailors in 1609 heading to Jamestown, but the Bermuda rig, a type of mast and double-sail combination, was invented in -- shocker! -- Bermuda, and is still used in modern yachting today. So it’s no surprise that the biggest event in international boat racing, America’s Cup presented by Louis Vuitton in 2017, is taking place in Bermuda. The island has the sailing reputation to back up the decision to host the race there, but also has a pretty sweet setup in terms of backdrop (it’s basically super pretty out there), wind (challenging for competing sailors), and climate (warm water if you fall out!).