Brexit Just Made Visiting the UK Incredibly Cheap, if You Go Soon

“Britain is effectively on sale, giving American tourists a fantastic opportunity to visit this historically expensive country on the cheap,” Zach Honig, editor-in-chief of ThePointsGuy.com, gushed to Forbes. At the time of writing, the exchange rate was at $1.30 to the pound, a staggering drop from $1.50 and a 30-year-low against the dollar. Experts predict the currencies could reach parity by Christmas.

Simple math says your next London holiday is going to include more rounds at the pub, better hotels, and fancier nights out.

The skies are in fact falling (or at least the airfares)

Not only that, airfares to the UK are plunging. As the Brits become less able to afford trips abroad, airlines have scrambled to fill seats. You want to go from New York to London in October or November? Norwegian Air will get you there for under $250 each way, in line with some fares Virgin Atlantic and others announced after the referendum. Americans are highly prized tourists: they constitute 10% of the British tourism industry and spend an average of $3,000 per visit. English, Scottish, and Welsh destinations will be thrilled to have you, especially if EU visitors head elsewhere.