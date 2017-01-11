A Brief (and Totally Fascinating) History of Airport Security

If you've ever wondered what it was like to go through airport security in the 1980s, look no further than today's TSA PreCheck. What passes for the “easy line” at security in 2015 is pretty much all we had to do back in those days, except without the leg warmers and "No Fear" muscle shirts. What's even crazier still, is that it wasn't too long ago when you could just show up at the airport, hand them your ticket, and board the damn plane. Like it was nothing.

So how did we go from that to standing in a mile-long security line and getting groped by a dude in a blue shirt? Here’s a brief timeline of how airport security evolved from handshakes to hands-on in just 45 years.