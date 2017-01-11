Why Fort Myers & Sanibel Need to Be Your Next Romantic Getaway

Tropical cocktails? They’ve got ‘em right on the beach.

Sometimes, all you need to set the mood is to have a fruity drink in your hand and your bare feet in the sand. Fort Myers and the surrounding islands are full of beach bars specializing in just that, like Cottage Beach Bar -- a favorite local haunt loved for serving up drinks and seafood right on the Fort Myers beach. Yes, right on the beach -- as in, you will be staring at the ocean, working on your tan, and a waiter will hand you a fruity, slushy, umbrella-topped beverage. Another option is the Crow’s Nest on Captiva Island, which, in addition to serving you on the sand, will also give you and your SO the chance to settle your latest debate over live crab racing, featuring hermit crabs and a guy who literally blows a conch shell to start the race.