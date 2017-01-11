I Went on a Cruise by Myself (and It Was a Terrible Idea)

Drinking alone isn't as fun at sea

I was one of the first people to board the ship, or so it seemed, but as I searched for my room, I wheeled past dozens of seasoned vets who had somehow already stashed their bags and hit the bar. And they didn't seem to be on their first drinks.

Once ensconced in my port suite (complete with towel swan and all), I threw on a summer dress and wondered: now what? For without a drinking squad of my own, wasn't I just the sad sack imbibing at the bar alone, Barney Gumble style? Sure, a floating party is still a party, but I've come stag. What to do?

Well, drink, naturally, but on the move. I grabbed some Champagne, meandered around, located the casino, checked out the main pool, avoided the staffer in the Smurf costume, and counted down the minutes to the evening's pre-launch dance party. Grabbed another drink and dodged the Smurf again. Headed back out to the pool area and OHTHANKGOD the evening dance party had started.