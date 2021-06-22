I Became a Florida Snowbird in My 30s—And Absolutely Loved It

I don’t own a pair of Bermuda shorts, and I certainly don’t wear socks with sandals. I don’t know how to play shuffleboard, and I’m under the age of 65, but that didn’t stop me from relocating to the Sunshine State for three months last winter. Yep, I became a legit Florida snowbird, and it was fantastic.

Thanks to the rise of remote work and flexible housing, heading south for the winter is no longer just for seniors living out their golden years. While America’s retiree capital might not be top of mind when you picture your dream workation scenario, Florida’s cheap cost of living and affordable short-term housing options make it the ideal destination for a change of scenery.

I lived my best snowbird life in the small town of Palm Coast, in northeast Florida. Vacation rentals here start around $60-80 per night—cheaper than the average monthly rent in my hometown of Washington, DC. I took advantage of Monday night bingo, early-bird specials, and access to a ton of outdoor activities—not just golf and pickleball, but also kayaking, surfing, and bumming out on some of the most incredible beaches in the country.

I wasn’t the only millennial getting in on the perks of retirement. I know several people who sublet out their place and went south for a snowbird residency, relocating their home office to a condo in Kissimmee, a modern apartment in Hollywood, or a split-level house with waterfront views in Fort Myers.

Intrigued? Here’s how to become a Florida snowbird on the cheap.