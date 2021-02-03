Why I Left NYC to Live Off-Grid in a Tiny Camper

If you’re the kind of person who has a meltdown when a bee flies by, this isn’t for you. You have to be comfortable in nature—you also have to be willing to work constantly to maintain your comfort levels. Every week we get our propane tanks filled at the hardware store, and haul all our water in. We have a composting toilet and a big shaggy dog who loves to play in the mud. It’s a lot of moving parts that keep you on your toes.

But there’s something I really love about all these responsibilities. When things are running smoothly, you feel proud. I’ve never lived in such a low-impact space, and it feels exhilarating to live so efficiently. We keep things simple because there’s no other way. We’ve embraced a day-to-day that is low waste and above all, conscious. You have your finger on the pulse of the entire operation of living; it feels really good.

In a tiny kitchen, everything is accounted for. Nothing is forgotten in the back of the fridge. As someone who cooks professionally, camper cooking has been a fun challenge. Pantry items like rice, pasta, olive oil, and vinegars are bought in bulk and kept in storage. Meat and produce we get at our local farm and are purchased much more frequently. We love an outdoor cooking project, even in the winter. So meat and larger quantities of vegetables are usually done out on the grill, any kind of soup or stew is done in my Le Creuset Dutch oven, and we do eggs and pancakes in my stainless steel sauté pan from Pot Luck. And surprisingly, the original oven in the camper works great.

Above all else, it’s the sense of freedom that’s so staggering. We own something, and don’t have to pay rent or a mortgage. There was a time in my life when that was unfathomable. It’s made everything worth it.