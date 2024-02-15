Why Does Flying Make People Crave Ginger Ale?

Drinking ginger ale on a plane makes people feel comforted—either through the placebo effect or because of nostalgia. | Photo courtesy of Qantas Airlines Limited Drinking ginger ale on a plane makes people feel comforted—either through the placebo effect or because of nostalgia. | Photo courtesy of Qantas Airlines Limited

During the thick of Prohibition, Amelia Earhart christened a Transcontinental Air Transport airplane with a bottle of—you guessed it—Canada Dry Pale Ginger Ale. | FPG/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Ginger ale was invented in Ireland in the 1850s, although the tradition of ordering it on planes seems to be uniquely American. Keith Wunderlich, a ginger ale historian from the Detroit area, told me that could be because the soda initially rose to popularity thanks to its use as a mixer that could “make some of the horrible alcohol that was being made at the time taste a little bit better.” During Prohibition, people turned to ginger ale—not just because they needed something to temper their bathtub swill, but because they liked the way the drink’s bubbles and taste harkened back to boozier years gone by. And apparently that kind of nostalgia also plays into why so many of us still reach for a ginger ale when times—or flights—get bumpy. We were introduced to the drink by our parents and grandparents, and there’s a sentimentality there that might not exist with, say, Mountain Dew Baja Blast. More evidence that people have strong feelings about ginger ale: When cult-favorite Detroit brand Vernors threw itself a 150th birthday party back in 2016, Wunderlich says, thousands of Michiganders attended. He's confident that they were not just there to celebrate the ginger ale’s unique flavor, but the role it had played in their lives.

For many, ginger ale was tailor-made for the friendly skies. | 5m3photos/Moment/Getty Images

Basically, if you grew up drinking ginger ale, whether it was when you were home sick with an upset stomach or on a turbulent flight, you might psychosomatically associate the taste of the beverage with a bit of physical relief. Wunderlich recently experienced that phenomenon himself: His stomach was on the fritz this past weekend, and a ginger ale instantly settled it. “I don’t know if it was the carbonation or having some more liquid in me or just my history with Vernors, but I felt better," he says. "So I’ll credit the ginger ale for that." Perhaps that explains why hospital patients are so frequently offered a mini-can of the beverage post-surgery. Meanwhile, Duane Stanford, editor and publisher of Beverage Digest, suggests that rather than simply reaching for a liquid security blanket, Americans who drink ginger ale on planes are actually embracing novelty. For instance, it makes sense that someone who might usually drink diet soda would opt for a full-fledged Coke on vacation. Following that logic, and given the fact that colas make up a little less than 50% of global soda sales, someone who might normally drink Pepsi could be reasonably be in the mood for something different, for the sole reason that it feels festive. So basically, people have their theories, but no one will ever know for sure. “It’s just one of those things,” Stanford concedes. “When you think of flying, you just think of ginger ale.”