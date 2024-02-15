Why Does Flying Make People Crave Ginger Ale?
The soda commands just a tiny fraction of the market but hits different in the sky.
Picture it—you’ve just reached cruising altitude on your latest flight. And while you may be rueing the lack of leg room, elbow space, and general hygiene of your fellow passengers, you’re willing to ignore all that because you spot the flight attendant pushing the drinks cart down the aisle, and you know you’ll be able to snag yourself a special little treat: A nice, bubbly can of ginger ale.
The carbonated classic commands just $2.48 billion of America's gargantuan $51.4 billion soft drink industry, but seems to be one of the most popular drinks in the sky. Want proof? Just turn to social media. “Why does ginger ale seem to taste better on the airplane?” TikTok user akredwine recently asked, while another TikToker posted a clip calling it “magical sky juice.” While a new generation of travelers appears to just be discovering the bond between this otherwise niche soft drink and air travel for the first time, historians and industry experts say that ginger ale has long been an inflight favorite primarily for mental, rather than purely physical, reasons.
Both traditional medicine practitioners and tea producers make extensive use of ginger root, and a 2019 review of clinical trials in Food Science & Nutrition affirmed that a 1500 milligram dose of ginger can provide nausea relief and have anti-inflammatory effects—something that could appeal to many nervous fliers. Unfortunately, most modern ginger ales—and definitely all commercial ginger ales like Seagram’s, Canada Dry, and Schweppes—don’t contain anywhere near enough real ginger to actually make a medical difference in health benefits. In fact, Canada Dry’s been sued multiple times over the lack of ginger in its soda.
And yet the drink’s airborne popularity persists. So what gives?
Ginger ale was invented in Ireland in the 1850s, although the tradition of ordering it on planes seems to be uniquely American. Keith Wunderlich, a ginger ale historian from the Detroit area, told me that could be because the soda initially rose to popularity thanks to its use as a mixer that could “make some of the horrible alcohol that was being made at the time taste a little bit better.” During Prohibition, people turned to ginger ale—not just because they needed something to temper their bathtub swill, but because they liked the way the drink’s bubbles and taste harkened back to boozier years gone by.
And apparently that kind of nostalgia also plays into why so many of us still reach for a ginger ale when times—or flights—get bumpy. We were introduced to the drink by our parents and grandparents, and there’s a sentimentality there that might not exist with, say, Mountain Dew Baja Blast. More evidence that people have strong feelings about ginger ale: When cult-favorite Detroit brand Vernors threw itself a 150th birthday party back in 2016, Wunderlich says, thousands of Michiganders attended. He's confident that they were not just there to celebrate the ginger ale’s unique flavor, but the role it had played in their lives.
Basically, if you grew up drinking ginger ale, whether it was when you were home sick with an upset stomach or on a turbulent flight, you might psychosomatically associate the taste of the beverage with a bit of physical relief. Wunderlich recently experienced that phenomenon himself: His stomach was on the fritz this past weekend, and a ginger ale instantly settled it. “I don’t know if it was the carbonation or having some more liquid in me or just my history with Vernors, but I felt better," he says. "So I’ll credit the ginger ale for that." Perhaps that explains why hospital patients are so frequently offered a mini-can of the beverage post-surgery.
Meanwhile, Duane Stanford, editor and publisher of Beverage Digest, suggests that rather than simply reaching for a liquid security blanket, Americans who drink ginger ale on planes are actually embracing novelty. For instance, it makes sense that someone who might usually drink diet soda would opt for a full-fledged Coke on vacation. Following that logic, and given the fact that colas make up a little less than 50% of global soda sales, someone who might normally drink Pepsi could be reasonably be in the mood for something different, for the sole reason that it feels festive.
So basically, people have their theories, but no one will ever know for sure.
“It’s just one of those things,” Stanford concedes. “When you think of flying, you just think of ginger ale.”