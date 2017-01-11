Why South Dakota Is the Most Underrated State in America

The words "South Dakota" don't exactly conjure up images of an Instagrammable vacation the same way, say, the phrase "fruity drinks by a pool in Miami" does. No, your first thought of South Dakota is probably of a cold, windy prairie full of snow and yaks. And that's because the only time you've ever seen the state was probably while either speeding through it on a road trip to somewhere else or from above at 30,000ft.

But here's the thing, visit South Dakota once and the place -- like the Slap Chop -- SELLS ITSELF. Much more than just Mount Rushmore and the Badlands, SoDak is the most scenic, mesmerizing, and dare we say, cosmopolitan place you know nothing about. Until now. Here are 17 reasons why the state is easily America's most underrated.