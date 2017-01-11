Texas' Third Coast: America's Most Overlooked Beach Paradise

Unless you live in Dallas or Little Rock or Tulsa, Oklahoma, the first place that comes to mind when you think beach vacation is probably not Texas. But it should be. The Texas Gulf Coast, or America's Third Coast as it's affectionately referred, is 367 miles of warm water, seaside cantinas, and quirky beach towns unlike any you’ll encounter on the the Eastern and Western Seaboards. Here’s what makes this stretch of sand so damn charming.



It's not all fancy-schmancy

Don’t get me wrong; there are plenty of multimillion-dollar homes at which to gawk, but a lot of the small seaside towns are filled with people just like you and me [read: not owners of multimillion-dollar homes], which is kind of refreshing. In places like Port Aransas, many of the businesses and restaurants are no-frills, and the residents are friendly sun worshippers who wear shell jewelry, drive Jeeps, and listen to Jimmy Buffett.