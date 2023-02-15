Why Everyone Should Travel Solo

Earlier this year, I took myself out for a leisurely meal in Bologna, Italy. I’d spent the afternoon antiquing before riding a rented electric bike to Trattoria Anna Maria, whose bolognese is said to be the best in the city (my take: it’s true). I asked for a charming table in the corner of the restaurant. I had lasagna with bolognese and a glass of wine. There were no dining companions to request that I eat quickly or give up a bite of my food, so I lingered. I ordered a fruit tart studded with wild strawberries and mascarpone, practiced my Italian with the waiters. I took my time. The secret to such bliss? I was traveling alone—and man, did it feel good.

I believe that everyone should take a trip alone, at least once. Hear me out: I travel quite a bit. I’ve soaked up sun on the Greek islands, explored the beautiful chaos of Rajasthan, and glamped under the Moroccan night sky. And while I love good company when I travel, I’ve learned the most about myself on the trips I’ve taken solo. Traveling alone allows you to learn how to enjoy your own company—hard to achieve in our busy day-to-days—and find a renewed sense of discovery, adventure, and self confidence.