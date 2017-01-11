Why You Need to Stop Whining About Air Travel

It has become one of our greatest national pastimes: bitching about flying. The discomfort, the hassle, the cost, the ineptitude of everyone involved, from the baggage handlers on up to the CEOs. We bitch on planes and off, in airports, on Twitter, on the corner, all the time. And when we do, we often hark back to a time when flying was humane and glamorous; when service was king and people were treated like creatures worthy of dignity and respect. It was, we like to think, the golden age of air travel.

Take Paula Clark. Her memories of working as a stewardess (they still used that title then) for Pan Am in the ’60s are bathed in that warm nostalgia. It was the Tiffany & Co. of airlines, she enthuses -- a world away from the hectic Kmart experiences she says she endures when flying as a passenger today.