In Defense of Vacationing Alone

Now I'm not going to sit here and preach about how "traveling alone will change your life and make you a better person," because that's a crock. If you suck before your two-week trip to Thailand, then you'll still suck when you get back, except now you're going to start every sentence for the next seven years with, "When I was in Thailand…", in effect making you suck even harder. Traveling alone doesn’t make you better or smarter -- let's not romanticize it -- it just forces you to pull your head out of your own ass.



When you're by yourself, you meet everyone. And not because you're lonely and desperate for people to talk to; just because, you know, you're here, so you might as well make the most of it. You meet bartenders, hotel guests, friendly locals… okay, so mostly bartenders, but hey, you get in good with them and suddenly you're into all kinds of excitement -- going out on strangers' boats, rolling up to some random person's house party, bar-hopping until 4am with people whose names you can't remember but you are absolutely, 100% best of friends with now...



… OF COURSE SAFETY FIRST and exercise caution and stranger danger and all of that, OF COURSE. (Sidebar: it's amazing I'm not dead.)