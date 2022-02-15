How A California Small Town Became the Bigfoot Capital of the World

But it’s local Native American tribes whose knowledge reaches back hundreds of years and—as the individuals most intimate with the nature that envelops Bigfoot Country—whose sightings and stories carry the most weight.

The term “sasquatch” is actually derived from “sásq'ets,” a word from the Halkomelem language of the Coast Salish nation, located in the modern-day Pacific Northwest and British Colombia. Translating roughly to "wild men," sásq'ets were described as hairy, enormous beings who were considered powerful but generally harmless. Also of note—though much further south—is the Tule River Indian Reservation in central California, home to one of the most fascinating pieces of Bigfoot artifacts in existence: a series of petroglyphs created by Yokut Native Americans depicting a group of large, shaggy creatures bearing an eerie resemblance to a certain hominid. Those images, located at a site called Painted Rock, are believed to be anywhere between 500 to 1,000 years old.

“A lot of our tribal members believe in it because we've seen it. And I've heard elders talk about it,” says Michelle Hernandez, a member of the Wiyot Tribe in Humboldt County, the same county as Willow Creek. “There are too many stories for it to not be real.”

Her father, a tribal leader, has had not one, but three encounters with the creature: once—like Breuning—in the Alaskan wilderness, and two other times in Northern California, not far from the reservation. One story, Hernandez says, found he and several other members out tending to the land when suddenly, they heard a loud knocking in the forest ahead.

“He looked out of the corner of his eye and he said he saw this huge, tall—oh God, it gives you the creeps—this huge, tall figure,” Hernandez says. “The knocking grew louder. And my dad looked at the [people he was with]. And he was like, ‘We got to go. We have to go now.’” Upon their return to the reservation, when Hernandez spoke to an elder about what he’d seen, the elder confirmed his suspicions that they’d likely encountered a Bigfoot.

Although encounters aren’t necessarily uncommon in this part of the world, they’re also not necessarily something to seek out. Why Bigfoot shows and hunters feel compelled to search for and harass a creature that clearly doesn’t want to be found, Hernandez says, is a mystery to her.

“As a native person, we are taught to respect things, and to not take what's not yours, and to not take too much,” Hernandez says. “Here in America, we've lost that [way of seeing] things, because we always want to find answers. I think there are certain things you just don't find the answers to. And I think Bigfoot's one of them.”

“For me, it's not this mythical, magical being; and I feel that's what media puts it out to be,” she continues. “There are enough stories to know that it's there. For me, it's just an animal that needs to be respected and left alone.”