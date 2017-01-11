The Nearby Canadian Wine Region for When You Could Use a Drink

So what will you be tasting?

Definitely not ice wine. Asking a BC winemaker about ice wine is kinda like asking for alfredo sauce in Italy. They'll just kink their eyebrows and say, "That's not what we do here. Try something else."

Ice wine is actually more prevalent in places like Ontario, where temperatures drop below freezing during baseball season. Western Canada makes wine like most of the US' West Coast, with pinot noirs, cab Francs, and petit verdot dominating the reds; chardonnays, rieslings, and gewürztraminers the whites.

As with any wine region, some wines you'll like, and others you won't. But if you're not a connoisseur -- as the vast majority of wine tourists are not -- the wine here serves the purpose of your trip: trying small-production wines you'll likely never find again, then taking home some fantastic juice to impress your friends.