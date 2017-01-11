Old Farmer's Almanac Predicts a Cold and Snowy Winter... AKA, Winter

In this modern age of CD Discmans and Nintendo Power Gloves, most of us don't have much use for almanacs anymore (unless they're of the Grays Sports variety). Still, the Old Farmer's Alamanac has come out with a new edition every year since 1792, updating us on useful information for the coming year -- y'know, like tide tables, planting charts, and, of course, weather predictions.

This year's forecast? Better batten down the hatches, 'cause according to the Old Farmer's Almanac for 2016, we're in for a cold, snow-filled winter. So, in other words... we're in for winter. Great prediction, guys.