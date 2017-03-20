Two Gorgeous Far-North Cities Perfect to Visit in Cold Weather

If nothing else, Game of Thrones has conditioned us to think "winter is coming" means things are about to get real miserable. Which isn't really fair to winter. Granted, for some people the three months after the Christmas tree comes down are about shoveling snow, filthy cars, and dealing with obnoxious Snapchats from people in Florida. But in the right locales, winter can be the best time of the year.

As one of said obnoxious Snapchatters in Florida, cold weather and I do not jive. But this year I got up to Canada to experience the season in Quebec City and Montreal, and after seeing how they've taken something cold and gray and filled it with light, music, and joy, it made coming back to the sunshine a little bit of a letdown.