Cops Wrestle Wiz Khalifa to Ground for Riding "Hoverboard" at LAX

Sometimes all it takes is one man to start a revolution, and in rapper Wiz Khalifa's mind, he is that one man. The revolution in question, however, is the silliest one imaginable -- even for the guy who composed the theme for Furious 7 -- seeing how it's centered around a mode of transport called a "hoverboard."

While the details are still a bit sketchy, here's what we do know: on Saturday, August 22nd, Wiz Khalifa was detained by police at Los Angeles International Airport after refusing to dismount his "hoverboard." You can view the moments before and during the confrontation for yourself, thanks to the COPS-circa-1995-quality videos below:

