Flyers Boo Flight Crew Over Booting Passenger for No Reason

Flight attendants often have a thankless job -- but that doesn't excuse anyone from morphing into the airline equivalent of the Soup Nazi. And passengers on an American Airlines flight let their crew know it when one attendant told a passenger "NO FLIGHT FOR YOU!" for pretty much no reason.
Passengers told KATU News that a woman aboard Flight 408 to Portland didn't hear the flight attendant tell her to clear the aisle before takeoff. The alleged victim suggested to another passenger the flight attendant was being rude, to which the flight attendant escalated things to Air Force One levels, telling the woman to get off the plane.
Luckily (or unluckily, for the crew), fellow passenger Bill Byrne secretly recorded video of the incident, which includes audio of the woman questioning why she has to leave, and then the coup de grace: She bursts into tears, but the remaining flyers defend her with lustful booing.
American Airlines says it is currently investigating the situation to see if the flight attendant had just cause to remove the passenger. But it seems like if this is just cause, then pretty much nobody deserves to keep their seat on an airplane. Watch and judge for yourself:
Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist.