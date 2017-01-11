Flyers Boo Flight Crew Over Booting Passenger for No Reason

Flight attendants often have a thankless job -- but that doesn't excuse anyone from morphing into the airline equivalent of the Soup Nazi. And passengers on an American Airlines flight let their crew know it when one attendant told a passenger "NO FLIGHT FOR YOU!" for pretty much no reason.

Passengers told KATU News that a woman aboard Flight 408 to Portland didn't hear the flight attendant tell her to clear the aisle before takeoff. The alleged victim suggested to another passenger the flight attendant was being rude, to which the flight attendant escalated things to Air Force One levels, telling the woman to get off the plane.