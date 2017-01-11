Woman Finds Full Bag of Vomit in Airplane Seat-Back Pocket

We all know the seat-back is one of the filthiest spots on the airplane, but here's the proof you never actually asked for: a woman discovered a full vomit bag in her seat-back pocket.

As she explained to CBS Sacramento’s Kurtis Ming, Janet Masters and her husband were on a United Airlines flight back from Hawaii -- where they had been celebrating their anniversary -- when she discovered the spew-filled sack, which had been stuffed into the seat-back pocket and covered up with a blanket.

It doesn't end there, though, because when she attempted to hand the bag over to a flight attendant, the vomit reportedly leaked out onto the couple's clothes. At this point, not only would uncontrollable screaming by both parties be expected, it'd probably be tolerated as well.