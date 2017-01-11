Woman Sues United for $5 Million Because She Couldn't Use WiFi

“United sells these services to passengers on the flights and fails to disclose that the services will not work as advertised when the aircraft is outside the continental United States,” the lawsuit argues. “It is not until they have crossed US borders or are over water, with no service, that customers learn that their DirecTV and/or Wi-Fi service will not work.”

Last week, United filed a motion to drop the lawsuit, making the case that David “only quoted select passages from the in-flight Wi-Fi advertisement,” and boiled her complaint down to “a false premise.”

“We believe this suit is without merit both factually and legally," United spokeswoman Christen David told Thrillist. "On our DirecTV-equipped planes, we clearly inform our passengers in writing on the screen before they confirm their purchase that ‘Live DIRECTV programming is not available while the aircraft is outside of the continental United States’ and that ‘Wi-Fi service is available over the continental US.’”