Intoxicated Woman Accused of Vaping on Plane, Flashing Fellow Passengers

Some witnesses said she also went to the bathroom and smoked there as well, and when she was confronted by a flight attendant, the 34-year-old Sharp bristled at his apparent "lack of manners." She then allegedly began swearing, flashed her breasts to the rest of the cabin, and hurled a half-full can of soda at the flight attendant in question. Y'know, as ladies often do.

While Sharp claimed the tossed can was actually aimed at the trash can next to the flight attendant, the crew apparently still saw fit to move her and her boyfriend -- yes, her boyfriend was there the whole time -- to different seats, where Sharp promptly passed out for the duration of the flight. She was then detained by the FBI once the plane landed, but hasn't been charged as yet.