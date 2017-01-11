Intoxicated Woman Accused of Vaping on Plane, Flashing Fellow Passengers

Problem passengers are a common enough occurrence that everyone's got a horror story or two to tell around the campfire/dinner table. However, most stories don't include a belligerent woman vaping at 30,000ft and exposing her breasts to the rest of the cabin -- if they did, we'd probably pay more attention to them.
According to reports from Allegiant Air, a realtor named Kristin Sharp boarded her flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu on Sept 24th, and began using her e-cigarette before takeoff. When a crew member asked her to put it away, she (temporarily) complied -- once the plane took off, however, the vape pen came back out and Sharp began puffing away as usual.
Some witnesses said she also went to the bathroom and smoked there as well, and when she was confronted by a flight attendant, the 34-year-old Sharp bristled at his apparent "lack of manners." She then allegedly began swearing, flashed her breasts to the rest of the cabin, and hurled a half-full can of soda at the flight attendant in question. Y'know, as ladies often do.
While Sharp claimed the tossed can was actually aimed at the trash can next to the flight attendant, the crew apparently still saw fit to move her and her boyfriend -- yes, her boyfriend was there the whole time -- to different seats, where Sharp promptly passed out for the duration of the flight. She was then detained by the FBI once the plane landed, but hasn't been charged as yet.
As Sharp's boyfriend told Hawaii News Now, “She’s a sweetheart, she’s a good person. She was tired. She was a little bit grumpy. I think that the flight attendant wasn’t doing things to de-escalate the situation.” Yeah, this is definitely the flight attendant's fault.
