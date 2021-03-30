These Women-Led Hiking Groups Are Bringing Diversity to the Outdoors

When Garcia and Lituma first started venturing out together, hiking near Atlanta and around North Georgia, they chatted about how refreshing it was to find another Latinx woman to explore with. And they realized they couldn’t be the only ones seeking this kind of familiarity.

“We solidified [the idea for] Latinxhikers on the Havasupai trail in Arizona. We went to the reservation, and walked through the waterfall, and it just felt so different,” Lituma explains. “We were like, ‘Why does it feel so good here?’ And then we noticed, when we got to Zion, that it was because everybody on that hike was brown.”

Though Latinxhikers is open to all, many of its resources are geared specifically towards women. “I do a lot of camping, especially by myself, and I constantly feel like something bad can happen to me,” Garcia adds. “I think that’s something that any woman can feel.”

And then there’s the mansplaining. “You’re out there, and you’re doing your thing, and you have that guy that comes up to you and is like ‘Oh do you need me to help you with that?’ or ‘Do you

really