If you’ve ever been on a cruise, you know it’s a small city compressed into a dozen or so gluttonous decks. People from all over the world crowd into a confined space to eat large amounts of mediocre food, drink too much, and co-exist peacefully with all the other randos. For a week. But imagine living in a space like that for six months at a time, or years. All while having to make life better for people who may have saved up for years to be able to join you for a few very special days.

The longer cruise stint is a learning experience. We talked to “Blake,” who worked in the casino of two different cruise lines for a total of six years. One of those cruise lines was a boutique luxury line who catered to, as he put it, the richest people on earth who don’t own their own yacht. The other was a large budget line that catered to, well, people who cruise on large budget cruise lines. So he’s seen the full spectrum of cruise passengers and employees, and the lessons that come along with serving them. Here he is in his own words: