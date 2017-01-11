World Leaders' Official Residences, Ranked

10. Élysée Palace

Paris, France

Who lives here: The President of the French Republic

Serving as the official home of the French President for about as long as "French President" has been an actual title, this breathtaking example of Classical architecture isn't generally open to the public, but nevertheless serves as a local and national icon on par with the White House. With 369 rooms and a total area of 11,000sqft, Élysée Palace might not be the biggest official residence on this list, but it's an iconic institution in Paris -- which is saying something in itself.



9. Zhongnanhai

Beijing, China

Who lives here: The President of The People's Republic of China

This royal garden complex has seen more history than any other place on this list, having been around in one form or another for over a millennium. It makes sense, then, that Zhongnanhai would be more than just the residence of the president, acting as the main HQ for China's central government and the entire Communist Party of China. While actual photos and video of the complex's interior are limited, and public access is pretty much non-existent (it is China, after all), this massive compound gets points for the sheer weight of time it's been around, not to mention its two massive, scenic lakes.