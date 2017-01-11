This Guy Just Set the Record for World's Highest Cliff Jump

Setting a world record these days can be as easy as balancing some CDs on your finger, so it's understandable if you're not as jazzed about the concept as you might've been back in grade school. That said, you're completely wrong: world records are hella impressive, especially when they involve the risk of death -- like, say, the record for the world's highest cliff dive, which some dude just set in Switzerland this week. Behold:
Laso Schaller, the canyoneer and high-diving maniac in question, set this new record by jumping into a 26ft-deep pool from a specially constructed platform atop the Cascata del Salto: a 192ft-tall waterfall in the Ticino area of Switzerland. For reference, that's nearly 10ft taller than the Leaning Tower of Pisa.
In addition to shooting the jump from pretty much every possible angle, Schaller's team tracked his speed on the way down, clocking him in at roughly 76mph just before impacting the water.
Although Schaller's team set up a system of air tanks to aerate the water below him, softening it for his fall, he missed the target area and landed instead on a harder section of water closer to the center of the pool, causing a minor leg injury which dissipated fairly quickly. The record, however, will probably stand for a lot longer.
