Travel

The World’s 16 Best Free Museums

By Published On 05/13/2015 By Published On 05/13/2015
flickr/Sergio Augusto Rocha Coelho

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Chipotle's Getting Sued for $2 Billion

related

Chipotle Blames Guacamole and TV Ads for Its Latest Problems

related

This Map Shows San Francisco Is Covered in Human Poop

Because you shouldn’t have to spend your vacation debating whether to do fun stuff... or eat, we rounded up 16 of the world's best museums that also happen to be free (or, at least, offer free days).

Related

related

10 travel hacks that'll make any trip easier

related

12 of the Most Unbelievably Cheap Paradises on Earth

related

10 Ways to Save Tons of Cash When You Travel in 2015

related

10 travel hacks that'll make any trip easier
flickr/amaianos

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

New York, NY
Of course, the Metropolitan Museum of Art is most famous as Queen B's perch in Gossip Girl. Or, as America's largest museum and home to over TWO MILLION ARTIFACTS ON 17 ACRES. We'll let you decide. Don't miss the sprawling roof garden (and its martini bar), which features a rotation of sculpture installations from artists like Jeff Koons and Andy Goldsworthy. Finally, and best part -- despite what you might have heard about lawsuits and the right to charge a fee, admission is STILL pay-what-you-want.

flickr/Chris Robinson

British Museum

London, UK
Founded in 1753 as a cabinet of curiosities, the British Museum isn’t just one of the world’s oldest museums, it’s also one of the largest. The permanent collection includes over eight million pieces -- ranging from Egyptian mummies to the Rosetta Stone to 4,000-year-old currency.

getty
flickr/chris martino

Getty Center 

Los Angeles, CA
Cool architecture, beautiful gardens, and sick views make the Getty a popular LA hangout. And the art -- a blend of 19th-century European paintings, American photography, sculptures, and manuscripts from the Middle Ages, among a ton of other works -- ain’t bad either.

flickr/dennis jarvis

The Louvre

Paris, France
Pretty much the most famous museum in the world, you kinda have to hit it when you’re in Paris. Luckily, the daunting museum (it would reportedly take nine months to see all 35,000 works of art) is free every first Sunday of the month, so you won't feel like you wasted $13 when you see how tiny the Mona Lisa is.

related

61 Free Things to Do in Chicago

related

12 of the Most Unbelievably Cheap Paradises on Earth
flickr/James Perkins

The National Museum of China

Beijing, China
This massive museum on Tian'anmen Square is your go-to for everything Chinese. From Yuanmou Man (China's first homo Erectus who lived 1.7 million years ago), to the last imperial Qing Dynasty (which ruled from 1644 to 1912), to the present day, the permanent collection here houses over a million items.

flickr/chris devers

National Air and Space Museum

Washington, DC
Home to the world’s largest collection of airplanes, rocketships, and spacecraft, the Smithsonian Institution's National Air and Space Museum attracts a whopping nine million aviation nerds a year. Highlights include the A-bomb-dropping Enola Gay, the Bell X-1 Chuck Yeager flew to break the sound barrier, and the Apollo 11 command module that landed on the moon.

flickr/ian

Coventry Transport Museum

Coventry, UK
Gearheads will overheat when they spy the museum's collection of over 240 British cars (plus 100 motorcycles and 200 bicycles!) that chronicles 150 years of the British automotive industry. Your tour includes a walk through history -- complete with 19th-century streets with horse-drawn carriages -- and even includes crazy futuristic cars like the DeLorean DMC-12 and ThrustSSC.

flickr/merryjack

Nicholson Museum

Sydney, Australia
This is Sydney’s oldest museum and home to the largest collection of antiquities in the Southern Hemisphere. Indiana Jones -- were he real, alive, and Australian -- would feel right at home among its 30,000 archeological artifacts.

related

40 Free Things to Do in Denver

related

10 Ways to Save Tons of Cash When You Travel in 2015
flickr/chris beckett

Tate Modern

London, UK
Britain’s national gallery of modern art is housed in a converted power station, and is one of London’s most visited attractions. It rocks modern and contemporary works dating from 1900, and includes heavy hitters like Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Salvador Dali, and Mark Rothko.

flickr/tom_stromer

Daimler Contemporary

Berlin, Germany
Founded in 1977, the Daimler Collection boasts over 1,800 pieces of art and design (including photography, fashion, and furniture) from over 600 international artists. It's also located inside the historic Haus Huth on Potsdamer Platz, one of the only buildings in the area from the Imperial period to survive WWII almost untouched.

flickr/don debold

The Museum of Natural History

New York, NY
A surreal world of giant dinosaurs, dioramas, floating whales, and stars (there's a planetarium on site, not to mention a Butterfly Conservatory with 500 live butterflies), the Museum of Natural History is the largest museum of its type in the world and features over 32 MILLION artifacts. Then again, you may know it best as the museum in those zany Ben Stiller movies. Either way, it's pay what you wish.

flickr/colin tsoi

Vatican Museums

Vatican City, Italy
This collection of 54 galleries inside Vatican City features world-famous sculptures and Renaissance masterpieces by the likes of Michelangelo, da Vinci, and Raphael. Free to visit on every last Sunday of the month (as well as on the feast day of St. Vincent de Paul, the patron of charity -- September 27th), admission even includes access to the Sistine Chapel.
 

related

How I Got 14 Companies Like Chipotle and Trader Joe's to Send Me Free Stuff

related

61 Free Things to Do in Chicago
flickr/stuart rankin

U.S.S. Constitution and Museum

Boston, MA
Docked at the Charlestown Navy Yard on Boston Harbor, America's oldest warship (a three-masted frigate launched in 1797) earned her nickname "Old Ironsides" during the war of 1812. Today, you can climb aboard (and down below) on a free tour, and the museum is full of salty, seafaring history.

flickr/neil turner

National Football Museum

Manchester, UK
Learn everything you could possibly want to know about the other football at this free museum in Manchester, where over 140,000 pieces of sports memorabilia are on display, including famous player jerseys and the ball used in the 1966 World Cup Finals. You can also put your soccer skills to the test at the museum's Football Plus+ interactive station.

flickr/Nicolas de Camaret

Museu Afro Brasil

Sao Paulo, Brazil
This museum, which examines the influence of African culture in Brazil, was designed by famous local architect Oscar Niemeyer, features more than 6,000 pieces of art/photography/jewelry, and is free on Thursdays and Saturdays.

flickr/stefan klocek

Rothko Chapel

Houston, TX
This non-denominational chapel/modern art exhibit (the building is the art) opened in 1971, features fourteen Mark Rothko paintings, and encourages its 80,000 annual visitors to just sit and meditate. So, there you go. 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Craziest Places an Airliner Could Land in an Emergency

related

READ MORE
New Brutally Honest Tourism Slogans for All 50 States

related

READ MORE
The Biggest Mistakes Tourists Make in New Orleans
Destination NOLA

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like