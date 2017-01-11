Travel

Check Out These Tiny People Next to Giant Statues

By Published On 06/09/2015 By Published On 06/09/2015
Shutterstock

When you pull up to a famous tourist attraction, you don't always know what you're gonna get. Some are amazing and worth the trip, while others leave you totally disappointed. And still others, well, they make you say, "WTF, is that a giant statue or honey, did somebody shrink the kids?!?!" These 15 massive monuments from around the world are the latter; sky-grazing statues that make ordinary people feel like they stepped into a copy of Gulliver's Travels.

Related

related

The World's 15 Most Amazing Waterfalls

related

Yes, the world's largest train graveyard looks like Thunderdome

related

The world's biggest ship graveyard

related

The World's 15 Most Amazing Waterfalls
leshan buddha
flickr/chi king

Leshan Giant Buddha

Leshan, China
This giant Buddha was carved into a cliff face 1,200 years ago to protect boats traveling down the three rivers it overlooks. At 233ft tall (with toes that are 26ft long), it's the largest stone Buddha in the world.

flickr/michelle lee

The Guanyin of the South Sea of Sanya 

Sanya, China
Successfully one-upping Harvey Dent, the world’s fourth-largest statue actually has three faces, so you see a different pose depending on the direction from which you're approaching; it'll either be holding a sutra, prayer beads, or a lotus flower.

Shutterstock

The Great Buddha of Thailand

Ang Thong, Thailand
About the same size as the Statue of Liberty, this 300ft Buddha is the tallest statue in Thailand. Completed in 2008, it took 18 years to build and boasts a surrounding “Hell Park," which morbidly demonstrates the fate sinners can expect.

Flickr/whats all this then

Genghis Khan statue

Erdene, Mongolia
As if the Mongolian conqueror wasn't terrifying enough, this Genghis Khan towers over visitors at 131ft. The statue cost $4.1 million to build, is made out of 250 tons of stainless steel, and according to legend, sits atop the very spot where the infamous warrior discovered a golden whip.

related

The Best Tourist Attraction in Every State

related

Yes, the world's largest train graveyard looks like Thunderdome
flickr/csan

Kōtoku-in Daibutsu

Kamakura, Japan
Once located indoors, this 37ft, 850-ton bronze Amida Buddha (which dates back to 1252) became an outdoor statue after it scratched up the couch too many -- sorry -- after its home was destroyed by a tsunami in 1495.

flickr/javier d.

Win Sein Taw Ya/Giant reclining Buddha

Monywa, Myanmar
Yes, the world’s largest reclining Buddha -- 590ft long and 98ft high -- actually lazes around in front of the world’s second-largest standing Buddha. Inside, the giant deity is full of Buddhist dioramas and over 9,000 images.

Lord Shiva Statue
flickr/ Sam valadi

Lord Shiva statue

Murudeshwar, India
This 121ft Shiva statue towers over Murudeshwar, a scenic beach town and popular destination for religious pilgrimages, with her back to the Arabian Sea.

Matt flickr/Shalvatis

Mother Motherland

Kiev, Ukraine
The twice-named Mother Motherland -- sometimes called Mother of the Fatherland -- is a fearsome 340ft statue that sits above the Kiev skyline and honors the heroes of the Soviet Union. Turns out, she was supposed to be even taller but her sword was clipped to keep the statue shorter than the cross on the Pechersk Lavra church.

related

The world's 6 most insane ziplines

related

The world's biggest ship graveyard
 Spring Temple Buddha

Spring Temple Buddha

Henan, China
At a towering 682ft from the base of its pedestal (which is a monastery, mind you) to the top of its head, this is the world’s tallest statue. It's almost 80ft taller than Seattle’s Space Needle.

Shutterstock/CHEN WS

Garuda Wisnu Kencana

Uluwatu, Bali
Currently just a giant bronze head, this statue of Garuda (the King of Birds) is designed to stand 216ft tall -- and will boast a wingspan of 210ft -- when completed. Construction recently resumed after a 16-year hiatus and is slated to be finished in three years.

 flickr/Jeff Attaway 

African Renaissance Monument

Dakar, Senegal
Meant to represent African liberation from colonialism, this 160ft bronze statue depicts a half-naked man, woman, and child and appears even more imposing thanks to its perch high on a hill overlooking Dakar.

Shutterstock

Lord Murugan, Batu Caves

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
What do you get when you combine 250 tons of steel, 54,738 cubic feet of concrete, and 79 gallons of gold paint? This Hindu deity, of course. It guards the front of the Batu Caves, which are home to Hindu temples and shrines.

related

The World’s 14 Highest-Altitude Hotels

related

The Best Tourist Attraction in Every State
Shutterstock/irisphoto1

Tian Tan Buddha, aka the Big Buddha

Ngong Ping, Lantau Island, Hong Kong
Made of 202 individual pieces of bronze, this towering Buddha is meant to symbolize the relationship between man and nature. He's perched above the clouds, on a lotus, atop a mountain, and is surrounded by six smaller statues.

statue
Shutterstock/Art Konovalov

The Motherland Calls

Volgograd, Russia
Commemorating the Battle of Stalingrad, this statue measures 279ft from the tip of its sword to the tip of its toes, and was the largest in the world when it was dedicated in 1967. Now, it's only the world's tallest non-religious statue of a woman, of course.

Wikimedia

Mansu Hill Grand Monument

Pyongyang, North Korea
Finished in 1972 to celebrate the Great Leader's 60th birthday, the 72ft bronze likeness of Kim Il-sung stood alone until 2012, when Kim Jong-il died and his statue was added.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
How to Explore French Wine Country for Cheaper Than a Bottle of Dom Perignon

related

READ MORE
The Best Things to Do in New Orleans Besides Eating and Drinking
Destination NOLA

related

READ MORE
How a Buddhist Monk at the World's Edge Helped Me Propel the Cubs Into the World Series