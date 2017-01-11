World's Oldest Message in a Bottle Washes Up in Germany

In April, a retired post office employee named Marianne Winkler was on vacation with her husband on the island of Amrum in the German North Sea when she found a 108-year-old message in a bottle washed up on the beach. Very, very casual.

According to The Telegraph, the bottle had been thrown into the sea by British scientists, and it's believed to be the oldest message in a bottle ever.

Because real life is 100% just a '90s Nicholas Sparks movie, the piece of paper inside the bottle had the words “Break the bottle" on it. Winkler says her husband tried to carefully remove the paper from the bottle, but "there was no chance, so we had to do as it said.” If there's one thing we know to be true, it's that the human race stands no chance against the powerful entity that is an old bottle filled with a message from dead scientists.