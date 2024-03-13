In Colorado, Snowmobiles Crash Into Military History

Sun glints off a blanket of deep, white snow in the White River Forest near Vail, Colorado, the kind of glint that could sear your retinas if you’re not careful. Luckily, I have goggles on—and a machine capable of turning that burning reflection into a passing blur. The surrounding bluebird-hued sky, dense corridors of birch trees, and powder-packed ridges climbing thousands of feet are no match for my Ski-Doo. Examine its underbelly and you’ll see two shiny carbides protruding from the running boards—all the better for steering through miles of trails. And though there’s wildlife lurking behind the scenes—bull elk that bugle at dusk, rivers ripe with trout, and elk, bear, lynx, and migratory songbirds weaving their way in the wilderness—the day is calm. But as we turn a corner, an anomaly catches my eye. Brown, concrete, and lined with regular rectangular doorways, the structure in front of us feels especially dystopian among all this nature. I’m dying to know what that is, but it’s hard to shout questions at your guide when you’re helmeted and competing with the sound of roaring engines. And besides, whipping through the snow is much more fun anyway. After a half-day of snowmobiling Colorado, I almost forgot about the curious slice of institutional architecture in the middle of the backcountry. Almost.

Ski-Dooing and skedaddling at Camp Hale in the White River Forest. | Photo by Daniel Milchev

Back at the cozy log cabin that snowmobile rental and tour company Nova Guides uses as base, one rustic wooden wall serves as a makeshift photo gallery. In one image, a skier poses next to a billboard sporting a caricature of Hitler next to a slogan that reads “We’ve got a date with this sononfabitch. LET’S BE ON TIME!” In another, rows of barracks form a tight grid from above. It looks familiar. It turns out we had been snowmobiling around the former grounds of Camp Hale, stashed away in the 55,000 acres of White River National Forest land exclusively permitted to Nova Guides. For thousands of years, the Ute people used the same pass as a migration route to visit sacred hot springs in nearby Glenwood Springs, as well as for hunting game and collecting medicinal plants. Once precious minerals were found there, of course, they were forced off their land, though the area remains culturally significant to its former Indigenous occupants. In 1942, the US military built Camp Hale as a training ground. It was active until 1965, at which point it was deactivated and given back to the National Forest. In 2022, the former army facility was designated by President Biden as Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument. In its heyday, Camp Hale was home to mess halls, a ski shop, administrative offices, a movie theater, stables, an infirmary, and its own private ski slope. Over the years, 19,000 soldiers lived in its neatly arranged barracks. Now all that’s left are a few abandoned structures, like the ammunition building. (It’s not uncommon to stumble upon massive old bullets on summertime hikes.) The location played an integral role in United States military history primarily due to its natural setting: a large, flat river valley bottoming out at 9,200 feet and surrounded by steep cliffs with thin mountain air. Those conditions made it suitable for training in mountaineering, skiing, and cold weather survival skills. But why would we need military training grounds high up in the mountains in the first place? That would be thanks to the Fort Drum, New York-based crew that amassed to help stop that "sonofabitch.” Enter the legendary 10th Mountain Division.

A bird's eye view of Camp Hale's gridlike barracks at their peak. | Colorado Snowsports Museum

It’s 1936, and Yale graduate, insurance executive, and outdoor enthusiast Charles Minot “Minnie” Dole, is skiing down Mount Mansfield in Vermont when he falls and breaks his ankle. Help was scarce on the slopes back then, so Minnie’s companions made a makeshift sled out of corrugated roofing and dragged him down the mountain. Over two hours later, his injured leg was finally tended to by a doctor. This incident, compounded by the death of a prominent member of the skiing community, caused downhill enthusiasts to reevaluate the winter sport’s safety measures. Minnie was asked to look into what it would take to create a stateside ski patrol modeled after the Parsenn Ski Patrol in Davos. And in 1938, the National Ski Patrol system was founded, with Minnie at its head. But ol’ Minnie wasn’t done. A year into World War II, he became a self-appointed military strategist after seeing Finland’s hit-and-run tactics outwit the superior Russian army. Staged in the mountains, 1939’s Invasion of Finland was fought with little more than skis, snow shoes, and firearms. In September of the following year, Minnie approached Army chief of staff George C. Marshall in with a proposal for training the American forces in how to use mountainous winter conditions to their advantage. That spur-of-the-moment idea soon became the 10th Mountain Division, established in 1941. Volunteers were recruited based on outdoorsy interests: mountain climbers, ski patrollers, and the like. The thinking was it was easier to teach those already accustomed to mountain activities to use a rifle than throw regular soldiers on a pair of skis. They trained at Camp Hale, and in 1945, the 10th saw its first combat in Italy, eventually capturing Riva Ridge and Mount Belvedere. The division’s only live battle was both triumphant and harrowing—despite the victory, they lost almost 1,000 men in just 114 days.

When standing at attention on a mountain, make sure you don't tip over. | Courtesy of Vail Mountain

A statue commemorating the 10th Mountain Division in Vail, Colorado. | Jerry Cleveland/ The Denver Post/ Getty Images

Camp Hale might have ceased operations in July of 1965, but the legacy of the 10th Mountain Division continues to thrive. Visit Vail in February and you can catch the 10th Mountain Division Legacy Parade, a celebration commemorating the Battle of Riva Ridge. Festivities include lighting up the side of the mountain with the 10th Mountain Division’s logo and skiers outfitted in WWII-era skis, replica rifles, and helmets performing a torchlit ski down to the base of Gondola One, followed by a military parade. The parade finishes at another monument: Scott Stearman’s bronze “Ski Trooper” statue. You can also have a bite to eat at The 10th restaurant, and stop by Vail’s Colorado Snowsports Museum for "Climb to Glory," a comprehensive exhibit and documentary on the troops that inspired a winter sport revolution. And over at Camp Hale, you can embark on an interpretive self-guided tour. Or, like me, you can dive in deep by booking a Ski-Doo Top of the Rockies tour with Nova Guides. You’ll go down Resolution Road and up to the 12,500 foot Machine Gun Ridge. From there you can view four different mountain ranges—the Sawatch, Tenmile, Gore, and Mosquitoes. In 2022 Nova themselves were called to duty when President Biden stopped by to declare the Camp Hale monument. Their lodge was used for staging. Perhaps if you look closely, you’ll one day see a photo of that day on their museum photo wall.

