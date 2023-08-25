Hike, Boat, or Helicopter to the World’s Most Remote Vacation Destinations

Paro Taktsang, Bhutan

In March of 2022, Bhutan re-opened its historic Trans Bhutan Trail, a 250-mile footpath connecting the western town of Haa, near the border of Tibet, to the eastern Trashigang, near the Indian border. Once used by the area’s traditional trail runners, the path fell out of use in the 1960s when Bhutan introduced its national road system. Hiking the trail in its entirety can take an entire month—a journey that’ll guide you through historic sites, rugged mountain passes, and dazzling rhododendron forests.

Visitors are drawn to the Paro Taktsang Monastery, otherwise known as Tiger’s Nest, stashed on the side of a cliff 3,000 meters above the Paro Valley. The legend goes that Guru Rinpoche, the founder of Tibetan Buddhism, was called to Bhutan to subdue some troublesome demons. He flew from Tibet to Bhutan on the back of a tigress and landed in a cave. There, he spent the next three years, three months, three weeks, and three days meditating and performing rituals to cast the demons away. Hence the name "Tiger's Nest".

These days, you don’t have to bum a ride on the back of a tigress to reach the Paro Valley. Instead, you can now board a much more comfortable airplane and fly into Paro International Airport. There are direct flights out of several major Indian cities, including Delhi, Kolkata, Gaya, Siliguri (West Bengal), and Guwahati (Assam), as well as from Singapore, Bangkok, Bangladesh, and Kathmandu via Bhutan’s Druk Air. Driving, of course, is the more scenic option, with the most direct route spanning about four hours from the West Bengal border town of Jaigaon via the Phuentsholing-Thimphu Highway. However, for the real show, you’ll have to hoof it—the breathtaking monastery itself is only accessible via a 10-mile hike up the mountainside.